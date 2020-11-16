Bainbridge man arrested for shooting after 2 weeks in hiding

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) has released more details in what led up to the arrest of a man in connection to a shooting two weeks ago.
On Nov. 1, around 6 p.m., BPS officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Broughton Street about a shooting.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who works as a security guard at a restaurant/bar in the area, told officers he recognized the shooter as Ira Lee Florence III, aka “Junior,” from an incident that had occurred the night before at his job.
Witnesses said the victim had been walking down Broughton Street, when a vehicle pulled up next to him, according to BPS.
The driver, later identified Florence, got out of his vehicle and a fight ensued. BPS officials said moments later, Florence pulled a gun and fired a shot at the victim, hitting him in the pelvic area.
Florence returned to his vehicle and drove away from the scene. The victim was treated by South Georgia EMS and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Investigators were looking for Florence, and on Friday, they found him and arrested him.
Florence, 30, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
There were others involved who have not been arrested. One of them is Andre' Rashad Hayes, and police are looking for him still, according to Julie Harris of Bainbridge Public safety.
