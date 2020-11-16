Albany restarting city’s youth basketball program

“With the registration forms, if they call us, we can email them to them, or mail them to them, and they can email or mail them back to us," Holmes said. "We are also going to announce at some point this week certain days and times that we will have a tent set up here at the recreation administration office. So, if people want to come and bring it to us, we will do it outside and maintain social distancing so we can safely accept those registration forms.”