Albany restarting city’s youth basketball program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Kids will have the chance to shoot hoops in the Good Life City again, but not without extensive protocols.
Youth basketball is set to start back up in the coming weeks.
The department plans to offer boys and girls leagues if there’s a demand for it.
“We evaluated how we run our program, and we decided that we could safely offer this program, and so, we are excited to offer this to the youth again,” said Joel Holmes, Albany’s director of recreation and parks department.
Holmes said once kids get back in the game, COVID-19 precautions will still be in place.
“We are going to have each participant be limited to two spectators to come with them, whether it’s for a practice or a game," Holmes said. "So, that will help us to keep the crowds down.”
Masks will also be required at the playing facilities, and temperature checks and COVID-19 questionnaires will be completed at the door.
Jon Howard, Ward I Albany city commissioner, said these youth programs are important in Albany, especially right now.
“By us opening back up, it will keep a lot of the juveniles off the street," Howard said. "Instead of them just walking the streets, they can go back to the recreation department and just relax, and play basketball 1-on-1 or as a team.”
Said Holmes: “A team activity like basketball gives the youth the opportunity to socialize with their peers, and learn how to be a better teammate, learn teamwork, and learn how to take supervision from a coach.”
Kids 6 to 14-years-old will be able to participate. It’s $30 to sign up.
“With the registration forms, if they call us, we can email them to them, or mail them to them, and they can email or mail them back to us," Holmes said. "We are also going to announce at some point this week certain days and times that we will have a tent set up here at the recreation administration office. So, if people want to come and bring it to us, we will do it outside and maintain social distancing so we can safely accept those registration forms.”
