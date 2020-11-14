Game of the Week: Valdosta @ Lee County

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It’s win and you are a region champion in Leesburg on Friday night.
Lee County welcomes in Valdosta and the winner will walk away the champs of region one in 6-A. The Trojans have taken that title each of the past three years but Rush Propst and company are looking to spoil that party.
A region title for the Cats would be their first title since 2016, which was also the last time the Cats took home a state title.
Another big time match-up, fitting of our week 11 game of the week.
This is a rivalry that dates back to 2000, dominated early by Valdosta who took the first 8 meetings, but Lee has taken each of the last two..
Two teams playoff bound, but make no mistake about it, this one tonight is important.
“There’s players that play in the games and there’s players that have an effect on the game that play in the game, two different types of players," said Valdosta head coach Rush Propst. "What I’m trying to stress to our players is be a playmaker, have an effect, a positive effect on the game, and if you do and there’s enough of you doing that then you’ll walk away winners.”
“They’re excited to play in a big game and they are excited to try and win another championship tomorrow night, we know it will be a big challenge and we have a lot of respect for Valdosta," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. "I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Propst, we know it’s going to be a tough challenge but these kids are excited about it, to play this game tomorrow night, you know we both want that one seed and it’s going to be a great game tomorrow night.”
Kickoff from Leesburg is set for 7:30pm.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.