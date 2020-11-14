Blakely Family offers reward, pleads for info into August homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Blakely family is searching for answers and even offering a reward after a 32-year-old man was fatally shot in Albany.
The family spoke exclusively with WALB’s Tesia Reed in their plea for justice.
Clorissa Varnes emotionally pleaded for answers after her brother Willie Stringer, Jr. was shot and killed in August.
“They took away a best friend, a great brother, a favorite uncle, a son, and my father’s right-hand man,” Varnes said.
She says they just want answers into why someone would kill the 32-year-old father.
“We’re missing somebody that we truly love, just somebody come forward,” she said.
According to Albany Police, Stringer moved from Blakley and had only been in Albany for two weeks.
They say he went to the store to grab a Powerade.
On his way back around 12:30 a.m, APD said he got caught in the crossfire between people shooting at each other on South Madison Street.
“He didn’t deserve what happened to him, and if I could ask anybody to step up in the community... if you have any information. Whatever you can give, just give, because you never know when it can happen again,” said Varnes.
The family has donated to Crimestoppers for information about who killed Stringer.
“I just want the community to know that he was a very good person, hardworking, kind, he stayed to himself, if he could help anybody he would.”
They even pleaded to his killer.
“Please come forward, even if we’re asking the person that did it, please come forward. We just want answers, were not angry with anybody. We are a family that forgives, but we just need answers. He didn’t bother with anybody,” she said.
If you have information, call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. You can stay anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.