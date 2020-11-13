Youngest Southwest GA sheriff to take office Jan. 1st in Irwin Co.

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia will soon have its youngest sheriff ever take command.
Cody Youghn was recently named sheriff-elect for Irwin County.
Currently, a sergeant with Irwin County’s Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Youghn is 26-years-old now but will be 27 when he takes office on Jan. 1st.
The Georgia Sheriff’s Association said as far as they know, Youghn is the youngest sheriff to be elected in Southwest Georgia.
Youghn said age isn’t holding him back from putting his best foot forward for the people of Irwin County.
“I don’t feel like age is gonna be a problem. It’s a small town, everyone knows me, they know my work ethic, they know I’m pretty good at the job that I do. I’ve got a good work ethic. Like I said, I put a lot of time into this job, studying, staying up to date on things. So, the experience won’t be a problem" said Youghn.
Youghn will be replacing his father, Sheriff Donnie Youghn, who will be retiring at the end of this year.
The Georgia Sheriff’s Association said Youghn will be the third youngest sheriff in the history of Georgia.
You have to be 25 to run for sheriff in the Peach State.
