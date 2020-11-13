Week 11: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - The region title, playoff seeding and bragging rights are all on the line Friday night for our Game of the Week between Valdosta and Lee County. The Wildcats and Trojans account for three of the last four 6-A state championship titles. With the season on the line, both teams are looking to get the edge.
- FINAL SCORE: Lee County 41, Valdosta 7
- FINAL SCORE: Colquitt County 41, Tift County 0
- FINAL SCORE: Pelham 48, Seminole County 6
- FINAL SCORE: Bainbridge 37, Thomas Co. Central 14
- FINAL SCORE: Clinch County 13, Irwin County 0
- FINAL SCORE: Mount de Sales Academy 26, Deerfield-Windsor 22
- FINAL SCORE: Mitchell County 35, Terrell County 21
- FINAL SCORE: Lowndes 28, Camden County 21
- FINAL SCORE: Cairo 32, Dougherty 20
- FINAL SCORE: Americus-Sumter 22, Pike County 18
- FINAL SCORE: Crisp County 24, Central, Macon 7
- FINAL SCORE: Thomasville 68, Berrien 6
- FINAL SCORE: Early County 53, Worth County 28
- FINAL SCORE: Randolph-Clay 46, Baconton 12
- FINAL SCORE: Brooks County 47, Turner County 18
- FINAL SCORE: Charlton County 31, Lanier County 21
- FINAL SCORE: Johnson County 27, Dooly County 11
- FINAL SCORE: Manchester 12, Schley County 6
- Seminole County @ Miller County (Mon., Nov. 16 game)
GISA:
- FINAL SCORE: Terrell Academy 48, RTCA 6
- FINAL SCORE: Brookwood 27, Valwood 24
- FINAL SCORE: Southland 44, Tiftarea Academy 12
- FINAL SCORE: SGA 50, Memorial Day 7
