SOWEGA CASA launches virtual Christmas wish list for foster kids

“If this goes well this year, I think that we will probably continue to do the registry. And, you know, then people can just go on there. And if they want to go back to the more traditional shopping, they can just go on there and look at what you know what’s on there, what the kids are wanting, and they can you know go out and do their shopping that way. Once we receive it, we can just go in and mark it off of the registry ourselves. But I do see the registry I see a lot of advantages to it right now," said Karan Albritton, program director for SOWEGA CASA.