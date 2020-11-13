SOWEGA CASA launches virtual Christmas wish list for foster kids

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As you get ready to get your shopping done for the holidays, Southwest Georgia Court-Appointed Special Advocates, or SOWEGA CASA, hopes you’ll remember foster children this year.
The non-profit organization provides resources for children and families across 17 South Georgia counties.
Every Christmas, CASA shares the Christmas lists of the foster kids they support.
This year, in response to COVID-19, the group created a virtual list that people can look at and purchase from without ever leaving their homes!
“If this goes well this year, I think that we will probably continue to do the registry. And, you know, then people can just go on there. And if they want to go back to the more traditional shopping, they can just go on there and look at what you know what’s on there, what the kids are wanting, and they can you know go out and do their shopping that way. Once we receive it, we can just go in and mark it off of the registry ourselves. But I do see the registry I see a lot of advantages to it right now," said Karan Albritton, program director for SOWEGA CASA.
You can view the virtual list here.
