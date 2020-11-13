Quail hunting lands create $150 million for Albany region economy, study finds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Southwest Georgia’s favorite bird helped bring in almost $150 million dollars to the Albany area economy in 2019, that’s according to a new study released this month.
According to that study, the total economic impact of Albany region quail hunting properties last year was $145 million dollars.
The study was done by a non-profit research station and land conservancy, Tall Timbers, and the Center for Economic Forecasting and Analysis at Florida State University.
“The little bird brings lots of money and lots of joy to people’s lives," said Bo Henry, Southwest Georgia Quail Forever Chapter member, hunter, and Albany area business entrepreneur.
“Our hotel houses quail hunters, people coming into quail hunt. Our restaurants do lots of business with quail hunters," said Henry.
The hunt draws in thousands annually for a variety of events in the Albany area but it’s not just transients that are keeping the local economy sky high.
"The economic impact is from outside but definitely from within also. The plantations, your farms, your quail operations from employing lots and lots of people, buy equipment, seed from people for planting for, also feeding the quail and wildlife. Timber management has lots of conservation in this.”
According to the study, Albany region quail lands create or support over 11,000 direct and indirect jobs.
The study said that’s a 32 percent increase compared to findings from a similar study done back in 2014.
“Albany is the quail Capitol of the world.”
Also, it generates $56 million dollars in labor income.
So with all this positivity flying around this little bird and the land it calls home, is there a downside to this Southwest Georgia tradition?
“You’re asking the wrong person if you’re looking for a downside to quail hunting because I can’t see anything, downside that it brings to Albany.”
As the 2020-2021 quail season gets ready to kick off Henry believes the beloved bird will continue to be sniffed out for many years to come.
Quail hunting season in the Peach State kicks off Saturday.
