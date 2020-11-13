Phoebe gives holiday safety tips for celebrating amid pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is encouraging safety as the holiday celebrations are near amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Fortunately, so far, our area is avoiding the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases currently ravaging much of the country, but we know that could change quickly," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO. “We are especially concerned about the potential for the virus to spread through upcoming holiday gatherings. We urge you to plan now to ensure your family get-togethers are safe.”
Steiner said experts recommend the following guidelines:
- Keep your gathering small
- Limit travel
- Gather outdoors, when possible
- Properly distance from others
- Limit contact with those outside your family group leading up to your gathering
- Be especially cautious around those at high-risk for serious complications from COVID
- Wear your mask
On Friday, the hospital system also released its latest weekly COVID-19 numbers.
As of Friday, these are the latest numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 22
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 6
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 1,376
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 162
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 43
Steiner said the CDC recently announced that new scientific evidence “proves what we have long believed – that wearing a mask not only protects those around you but protects you as well.”
"It’s just one more reason to continue to wear a mask when you are around others, until we can defeat this virus,” the health system’s top official said.
