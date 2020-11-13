Lowndes Co. Health Department holds drive-thru flu shot event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -With COVID-19 still spreading across South Georgia, it’s more important now than ever to protect yourself from the flu.
In hopes to encourage the public to come out and get their flu vaccine, Lowndes County Health Department held a drive-thru event Friday morning.
According to the CDC, everyone six months of age and older should receive the flu vaccine each year.
The event only had vaccines available to those 19 years of age and older.
Shots for those under 19 is available at the health department.
Kristin Patten with the South Health District tells me providing the flu vaccine in the midst of the pandemic is now more important than ever.
“And we are providing this drive-thru clinic to make it easier for the residents of our communities to have access to the flu shot,” said Patten.
Patten says the turnout has been very good.
They plan to have drive-thru events in several other counties in the coming two weeks.
Those who couldn’t make it to Friday’s event can get the vaccine at any health department.
The vaccine costs $21 on-site.
Insurance was processed for those with coverage.
Patten encourages everyone to continue to wash their hands, social distance, wear a mask, and get the flu vaccine.
