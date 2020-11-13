Lee Co. schools see drop in COVID-19 cases & quarantines

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Lee County school leaders said they are seeing a drop in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
Currently, there are three positive cases and 62 quarantined in the Lee County School System from a mix of students and staff.
Earlier this week, we reported that almost 200 staff and students were quarantined.
That all started just a few days before Halloween and now most have finished their two week quarantines.
However, they are aware of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
“It’s gonna be interesting to see what happens. We got protocols in place if kids get sick. We’re gonna try to take care of as many as we can and quarantine like we’re suppose to and we still heed that and hopefully, we don’t see a huge prolonged spike,” said Assistant Superintendent Kevin Dowling.
Leaders told us people showing symptoms have to be out of school for 10 days from the start of showing symptoms before coming back to campus.
Their symptoms have to be improving which includes no fever or cough.
School leaders said they are following CDC guidelines and not requiring positive cases to retest after quarantine.
Dowling said they have no new cases this week.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.