Kemp extends COVID-19 executive order once again

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Peach State’s COVID-19 executive order once again, renewing the current restrictions amid the pandemic. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | November 13, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 6:03 PM

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Peach State’s COVID-19 executive order once again, renewing the current restrictions amid the pandemic.

The order goes into effect Nov. 16 at midnight and extends through Nov. 30.

“As COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations rise across the country, Dr. (Kathleen) Toomey and I are asking Georgians to remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said. "The state has deployed over 300,000 rapid tests to communities across our state, stockpiled a 60 day supply of PPE, and worked with hospitals and nursing homes to provide the medical staff needed to treat COVID-19 patients. While we are prepared for any scenario, it is vital that Georgians do not grow complacent. Continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, watch your distance, follow public health guidance, and get a flu shot. By taking these simple steps, we will protect lives and livelihoods.”

Read the full executive order below:

