Former SWGA firefighter arrested on sex offenses

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A former firefighter was arrested on a number of sexual offense charges, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
Henry Butts, 56, was arrested Thursday.
He was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children, along with sodomy and aggravated sexual battery charges.
The sheriff’s office said additional charges are pending.
Butts, a former part-time firefighter in Sumter and Crisp counties, was taken to the Crisp County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.
WALB has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details regarding Butts' arrest.
