FBI offers reward in Fitzgerald double murder case

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The FBI Atlanta Office, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Fitzgerald Police Department, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of brothers Kevin and Cedric Kind of Fitzgerald.
On July 13, 2019, around 8:30 a.m., Kevin Kind, 42, was found shot to death inside a Fitzgerald car wash in the 300 block of East Palm Street. About half an hour later that same day, Cedric Kind, 40, was also found shot to death in his bed inside his home on East Cyprus Street in Fitzgerald.
The two deaths, which are believed to be connected, are being investigated by the GBI and the FBI’s assistance has been requested. The deaths are believed to be related to gang activity, according to the FBI.
After more than a year, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the two killings is asked to call the FBI Atlanta at (770) 216-3000 or CLICK HERE.
