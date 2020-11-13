Ecstasy, spice and marijuana found during Bainbridge drug bust

Drugs seized by Bainbridge Public Safety. (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety)
November 13, 2020

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) investigators seized several drugs after receiving a tip from a concerned resident, according to a press release from BPS.

Investigators received information about drug activity taking place at a location on Hall Street, the press release states.

BPS said the investigation led to the arrest of Kenneth Bernard Ryan, 29.

According to the press release, large amounts of cash, over 80 ecstasy tablets, large quantities of spice and marijuana, as well as a scale, zip baggies and a vacuum sealer were found in Ryan’s possession.

Ryan was charged with three felony counts of possession or sale of a controlled substance, BPS reported.

BPS investigators were assisted by BPS officers and a Decatur County Sheriff’s Office investigator in this investigation.

