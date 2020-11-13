Dougherty County public works proposes park improvements at Robert Cross

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Public Works proposes a park project to end out the year.
They want commissioners to approve a $76,000 paving project at Robert Cross Park.
Engineers plan to put concrete around the park’s pond.
It’s located behind the Southgate community.
Public Works Director, Larry Cook, says the concrete trail will provide health benefits for those who use it.
“I think it’s a health issue, plus just the time of the season we are going through now- it’s a good place for people to get out and release energy, and get back to some kind of normalcy. And I think the county saw fit years ago to invest money through the SPLOST program to improve these parks for the citizens of Dougherty County, as well as the city of Albany," said Cook.
This trail is the first phase of improvements at Robert Cross.
A new bathroom will be installed, and outdoor workout equipment will also be put in.
If the project is approved come Monday, public works would start executing contracts.
