Dougherty Co. D.A. Office needs help finding suspect wanted on battery charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office is asking for the community’s help finding a man who is wanted on battery charges, according to a press release.
The release says Devon Bell, 19, has outstanding warrants for aggravated battery and battery.
Anyone with any information on Bell’s whereabouts or believes they may have seen him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132.
