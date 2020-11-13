DCSS graduation rates remain high five years in a row

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -After a fifth straight year of graduation rate improvements, Dougherty County school leaders are working to keep them improving.
Recently the Georgia Department of Education released the 2019 graduation rates.
The Dougherty County School Systems rated at 83.3 percent.
Leaders said social, academic, and emotional interventions and support are the main driving forces behind those rate improvements.
“We made an intentional effort to meet the needs of our students in providing the necessary supports and interventions for those students when they get into high school. Not only academic interventions but socially and emotional interventions because a lot of times non-academic barriers prevent students from being able to succeed,” said Superintendent Kenneth Dyer.
Leaders said this is their fifth year in the 80 percent.
You can see an interactive map of high school graduation rates per school by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.