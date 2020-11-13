Coach of the Week: Tucker Pruitt of the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes

“You know, the harder you work the harder it is to surrender. You know our kids have worked extremely hard and they have a lot of heart and they have a lot of time and effort put into this thing,” said Pruitt. “It means a lot to them and I pretty much knew, and I made sure they knew your whole season is on the line right here. We were just trying to fight, scratch, and claw. I mean it was blow for blow, back and forth. We really just needed a break. You know, we were down seven at the half and then we came back and tied it up, and then they went right back down the field and scored and kind of had all the momentum. Our kids were fighting hard and we just needed a spark, something to change, and we got that whenever we got the safety.”