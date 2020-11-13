Coach of the Week: Tucker Pruitt of the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.
This week’s Coach of the Week features Tucker Pruitt of the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes.
Fitzgerald and Thomasville entered Friday’s contest undefeated in region play.
The 8-0 Hurricanes were down 28-21 in the fourth quarter but a safety and a touchdown later, the Canes regained the lead.
Fitzgerald went for two, but couldn’t covert, so they held the lead by just one late in the fourth.
Head Coach Tucker Pruitt says they worked the clock and didn’t let the Bulldogs see the field.
With the win The Hurricanes secured their first region title since 2016.
“You know, the harder you work the harder it is to surrender. You know our kids have worked extremely hard and they have a lot of heart and they have a lot of time and effort put into this thing,” said Pruitt. “It means a lot to them and I pretty much knew, and I made sure they knew your whole season is on the line right here. We were just trying to fight, scratch, and claw. I mean it was blow for blow, back and forth. We really just needed a break. You know, we were down seven at the half and then we came back and tied it up, and then they went right back down the field and scored and kind of had all the momentum. Our kids were fighting hard and we just needed a spark, something to change, and we got that whenever we got the safety.”
The Canes have secured the number one seed for the playoffs and since their game against Cook has been canceled, they’re gearing up for the first round.
