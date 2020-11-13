100 Black Men of Valdosta holds golf tournament fundraiser

Lake Park, Ga. (WALB) -On Friday, the 100 Black Men of Valdosta hosted their annual golf tournament fundraiser.
The event took place at Francis Lake Golf Course in Lake Park.
The organization’s president, Nathaniel Haugabrook, tells us they started this tournament about four years ago.
He tells us the turn out has been great. They had players from Jacksonville, Columbus, and other places around Georgia.
He hopes the event will continue to grow every year.
The money raised goes to scholarships and to help young people in the community.
“It’s our way of raising funds to support the events that we have centered around our youth. So we want to do all that we can do for the youth in this community because the youth is the future. We hear that phrase coined years ago but it is a true phrase. Obviously, the next generation, we want to be better,” said Haugabrook.
This fundraiser’s funds will help the organization provide mentorship for the youth.
The men in the organization speak to young people about life, how to act in any sort of environment, social settings, and being the best version of themselves.
They also provide help them with SAT prep.
Funds also go to scholarships for college students and high school students that will be graduating as well.
The 100 recently began a virtual learning program, these funds will also help with that.
If you would like to know more about the organization or participate in any program, you can contact them at (229) 469-7208.
