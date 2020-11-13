Ashburn house fire ruled arson

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said Thursday that a fire at 646 South Main Street in Ashburn has been ruled an arson.
The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
“Our State Fire Investigations Unit received a call for assistance from our partners at the Ashburn Fire Department on Wednesday morning,” said King. “Our investigator discovered that this 1,500-square-foot, 70-year-old home was intentionally set on fire, and the fire was started in a rear storage area.”
The state fire investigations unit, the Ashburn Fire Department and other authorities are continuing this investigation, King said.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the State Fire Investigations Unit at (1-800) 282-5804. Callers can choose to remain anonymous on this 24-hour tip line.
