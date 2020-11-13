Another cold front over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday morning clouds gave way to full sunshine across SGA. Although temperatures topped the upper 70s, it wasn’t as humid thanks to much drier air.
Look for a long cool dry stretch which extends through next week. The next cold front comes through Sunday with more clouds and a reinforcing shot of dry but even cooler air. Highs drop from the 70s into the 60s and lows into the 40s. A really nice treat of fine fall weather with tons of sunshine.
In the tropics, Eta continues pushing away from the eastern seaboard into the northern Atlantic. While in the Caribbean, newly formed Tropical Storm Iota is forecast to become a hurricane in the coming days. The forecast track moves the system west to Central America.
