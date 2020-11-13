Albany leaders get estimate on gunshot detector technology

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany city leaders are moving forward with looking into a gunfire detection system.
The system was brought up again during the city’s third public safety committee meeting which was attended by several city commissioners and Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.
The city recently got a quote for $65,000 to $85,000 per square mile per year for a detection system.
That quote is from ShotSpotter, only one of the system brands the city is looking into.
Albany leaders hope to reduce gunfire within Albany.
“This conversation will be continued at the commission meeting to see what is the intent of the commission overall,” said Persley.
Extended stay hotels were also on the agenda. Officials said they need to hold management more accountable for what’s going on at their properties.
They also discussed getting the owners to the table and talking with them about solutions.
