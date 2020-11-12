15-year-old shot in Tifton dies, 14-year-old arrested

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A 14-year-old has been arrested in the death of a 15-year-old in Tifton, according to a press release from the city.
Autumn Connell, 15, of Tifton, was taken to the hospital Wednesday after she was shot around 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lee Avenue, the press release states.
Connell was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center for treatment but was later transferred to a hospital in Gainesville, Fla. where she died from her injuries on Thursday, according to city officials.
The press release says a 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with felony murder in Connell’s death.
The city said that due to the suspect’s age, their identity is being withheld at this time.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Autumn’s family. As we seek to understand the reason why something like this has happened to another one of our children, we must come together as a community to work together,” the press release states.
The shooting wasn’t a surprise to three neighbors who live on Lee Avenue where it all happened Wednesday.
“No, it didn’t because we just yesterday, that morning, me and her and her husband, were actually at a neighbor’s down the street actually were out talking about if they don’t stop this somebody’s innocent child is gonna get shot. Little did we know that it was gonna be that afternoon,” said one resident. “We don’t understand why nothing is being done about it. It’s to the point where we can’t let the kids come outside and play.”
The three believe crimes like this could be prevented by some simple street improvements.
They want less speeding cars and more than just one working street light on their road.
“See how dark it is? Street lights, more police presence would be nice,” said the residents.
The three are uniting and calling for action on their street to avoid any more crimes like Wednesday’s fatal shooting, that happened in their own backyard.
The Tifton Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working together on this case.
This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and although an arrest has been made, the city says that anyone with any information is urged to call the Tifton Police Department Tip Line at 229-391-3991 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS.
