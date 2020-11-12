10-year-old battling arthritis wins 4th grade pageant title

COOLIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A young girl from Coolidge is now the winner of a pageant title in Georgia.
She wants people everywhere to learn from her strength and perseverance.
“So surprised and excited because all of my hard work did pay off," said 10-year old, Paisley Yarbrough.
Practicing four days a week for more than a year, Paisley is now Little Miss Georgia Elementary 4th Grade Queen 2020.
“You have to do like lots and lots of practices and hard work put into it. Interview practices, walk practices, and beauty practices," said Paisley.
Now the Coolidge native’s got a crown to show for the long practices after her win in Atlanta.
Family, friends, and the community helped sponsor her so she could compete.
She’s now headed to Arkansas to compete for the national title.
Paisley also suffers from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, which was her platform for this pageant.
“The arthritis foundation, now that she’s holding this title for the state of Georgia, has reached out and asked if Paisley will be their juvenile representative now.”
Jacqueline Yarbrough said Paisley has had arthritis since she was 17-months-old, and now, she’ll have other children looking up to her.
She’ll write cards, and welcome new families to the foundation, as they join in this journey along with so many others, like the Yarbrough’s.
“The platform that nationals has set for them is ‘BRAVE’, which is anti-bullying. Paisley has experienced bullying and she understands, so that matters to her too," said Jacqueline Yarbrough, Paisley’s mom.
Paisley will also do community service with the Treehouse Children’s Advocacy Center, Operation Christmas Child, and raise money for an arthritis camp for children.
Reaching milestones at just 10-year-old, she wants people to learn from her strength and bravery through it all.
“I just want others to know that when you set your mind to something, that you can do everything," said Paisley.
Paisley also wants to thank her two instructors and the store where she gets her dresses, for helping her get this far.
She’ll head to nationals next June.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.