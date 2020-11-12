Wiregrass holds renaming and topping off ceremony

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wiregrass Georgia Technical College held a renaming and topping off ceremony Thursday morning.
The college has renamed their Lowndes Hall in honor of Sidney and Sharon Morris.
Sidney Morris was a founding member of the Valdosta Technical Institute Foundation in 1988.
The Technical College System of Georgia named his wife, Sharon Morris, as the Volunteer of the Year 2018.
Morris tells us he is honored and humbled to be recognized by Wiregrass with the naming of a building.
“Well it’s quite an honor, there are only two buildings that are named here."
They also had a topping off ceremony of the Health Sciences Building.
The new high-tech building is set to open spring semester, January 2022.
