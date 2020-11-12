VPD seeking donations for food drive to help families in need

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) partnered with Citizens Against Violence to host a food drive for families in need.
As we prepare for the holiday season, some families continue to deal with food insecurities during the pandemic.
The food collected will be donated to the Citizens Against Violence Venture Club Food Pantry program.
Officer Randall Hancock with VPD, tells us they just delivered their first batch on Thursday and everyone was thrilled.
“We try to look for any opportunities like this to help any kind of nonprofit or church group, any kind of group trying to help the community. That allows us to help build those bridges between the Valdosta police department and the community," said Hancock.
Hancock encourages everyone to donate.
They’re collecting non-perishable food items, canned goods, and dry goods.
It can be dropped off in the police department’s lobby collection box.
They can also be dropped off at the Citizens Against Violence building.
VPD will collect donations until December 1.
