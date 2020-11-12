Vidalia man charged in September 11th bomb threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A Vidalia man is facing charges after investigators say he called in a bomb threat to a building at the Port of Savannah.
32-year-old Elliot Sherman is charged with Explosive Materials-Willfully Making a Threat. The indictment reports that Sherman is accused of calling the California Cartage CFS 2 building on September 11. Sherman was assigned to the facility by his employer.
“Calling in a bomb threat, even as a hoax, wastes resources, disrupts commerce and terrifies potential threatened victims,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “That’s why the FBI takes them seriously and the penalties are severe.”
The charge carries up to 10 years in prison.
“Bomb threats, whether real or hoax, are dangerous and disruptive to work environments,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine. “This one was especially inexcusable as it was made on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.”
