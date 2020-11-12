ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Sapelo Foundation, a Savannah-based organization, has pledged $800,000 to respond to the COVID crisis and seek racial justice in Georgia.
And United Way of Southwest Georgia has joined in.
Three other networks, including the NAACP of Georgia, will work in partnership with United Way to launch the “Georgia Systemic Change Alliance.” A group working to address gaps created by COVID-19.
Shaunae Motley, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Georgia, says this new alliance will benefit everyone in the Albany community and ensures equity for all.
