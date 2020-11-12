Phoebe honors military with Veterans Day program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital honored those who have served in the armed forces for our country during a Veterans Day ceremony.
Phoebe’s employees who are veterans, along with others, were recognized with a commemorative coin and speeches from several community leaders.
Phoebe said right now, it employs 135 veterans.
Hospital officials said the skills veterans bring to the workforce are unique beyond any others. Some of those skills include quickness and preciseness.
Bruce Mattos is a U.S. Army veteran and Phoebe employee.
“I have a great deal of appreciation for Phoebe for taking the time to honor our veterans to honor our staff,” said Bruce Mattos, a U.S. Army veteran and Phoebe employee.
“It’s humbling. We don’t often thank our veterans, but it’s nice. The hours away from the families and friends, it means something,” said Col. Michael Fitzgerald, a commanding officer with the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany.
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee helped host the event.
It was held at Phoebe Main in Downtown Albany.
The event was not open to the public.
