New bishop visits St. Teresa’s

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - St. Teresa’s School had an exciting visit from an important Catholic leader on Tuesday.
The new bishop of Savannah, Bishop Stephen Parkes, visited Albany and morning mass at St. Teresa’s Church before heading over to visit the students at St. Teresa’s School.
He was able to walk around the whole school and visit all the classes. He prayed over each class and asked the students about their day.
Students made cards and banners to welcome the new bishop and there were special projects and works of art for him to see.
“We were excited to welcome the new bishop and our students have been looking forward to it for several weeks,” Principal Susie Hatcher said. “We are blessed to have another strong Catholic leader that is supportive of Catholic education to visit our school.”
Parkes is the 15th Bishop of the Diocese of Savannah and was appointed by Pope Francis on July 8.
He was consecrated and installed on Sept. 23, at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Savannah.
