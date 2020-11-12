Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted sex offender

Jimmie Williams is wanted out of Lee County, according to the sheriff's office. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team | November 12, 2020 at 11:08 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 11:08 AM

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the agency is asking for help finding a wanted sex offender.

Jimmie Ray Williams is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and failure to appear, the sheriff’s office said.

Williams is described as 5′4, 155 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff’s office said Williams is known to visit the Bainbridge area and has family in Jackson County, Fla.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

