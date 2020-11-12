Jon Ossoff makes campaign stop in the “Good Life City”

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Support for U.S. Senate Candidate, Jon Ossoff, could be heard from Helen’s Barbershop on West Highland over to Veterans Park Amphitheater on Oglethorpe.
“As an elected official for the last 26 years, I am going to officially endorse the next senator from the state of Georgia, Jon Ossoff," said Jon Howard, Mayor Pro Tem for Albany.
Ossoff, who will be on the runoff ballot come January 5, came to Albany to campaign for change in Washington.
And voters are making their priorities clear- on both sides of the political spectrum.
“Health care is one of the big, major issues. And it concerns me most because I have a lot of clients who actually use the Affordable Care Act," said Helen Young, owner of Helen’s Barber Shop.
“I think a lot of voters are looking towards health care, and also bringing back manufacturing jobs," said Tracy Taylor, GOP Chairman of Dougherty County.
As part of his “Future of Georgia Tour,” Ossoff is promising to make health a priority for South Georgia communities.
“I really think that a spirit of unity, togetherness, and hope is emerging here in Albany and across the state right now. We can confront this virus together so that we can get resources to the health care system here in Dougherty County, so we can keep Phoebe Putney strong, so that we can reopen the Southwest Regional in Cuthbert, and make our health, something that brings us together as a people instead of dividing us politically," said Ossoff.
And while Georgians prepare to vote in the runoff, Mayor Bo Dorough said there is one way to make sure these issues are addressed in D.C.
“Let’s make the right decision on January 5, and replace the two senators we have with Reverend Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Thank you," said Mayor Dorough.
