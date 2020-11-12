Jon Ossoff makes campaign stop in the “Good Life City”

“I really think that a spirit of unity, togetherness, and hope is emerging here in Albany and across the state right now. We can confront this virus together so that we can get resources to the health care system here in Dougherty County, so we can keep Phoebe Putney strong, so that we can reopen the Southwest Regional in Cuthbert, and make our health, something that brings us together as a people instead of dividing us politically," said Ossoff.