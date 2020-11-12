Food Truck Crawl helping small businesses in Downtown Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Valdosta is hosting their first Food Truck Crawl since the pandemic, this is an effort to help small business owners.
“We talked to a lot of our food truck owners and a lot haven’t participated in events or events of this size since our previous food truck events in 2019. So we just wanted to make sure we were able to help those small businesses as well and our downtown merchants,” said Ashlyn Johnson, the city’s Public Information Officer.
The City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street partnered with Lowndes County to host the first-ever Food Truck Crawl.
By spreading the trucks around downtown, they give a more socially-distanced and friendly atmosphere.
And it helps other businesses surrounding the trucks.
King of R&B is a new food truck in town. One that began in the middle of the pandemic.
“Its' been hard, it’s been very challenging. Sometimes I wanted to give up but I didn’t. But at the same time, we make sure we get up every morning and we find something to do," said Shakendra and Raphael Williams, the owners.
They say it hasn’t been easy starting a business in a pandemic.
They say it was something they had been wanting to pursue for a long time though.
In March, they ordered the truck and it has been a process for the last six months.
They tell us they are grateful the city does events like this and are looking out for food truck owners.
“It’s for people who don’t know what they want. If you don’t know what you want, I can give it to you all at once,” said Williams.
Raphael tells us his menu is inspired by indecisiveness.
Whether you are craving wings or a burger... even quesadillas.... you can have it here all at once.
And for those participating in the crawl, expect to see signs around downtown. They are safety reminders to follow the CDC guidelines, social distance, and wash hands frequently.
Face masks are also required.
The event is featuring fifteen food trucks.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.