Rains end west to east morning to midday. Sunshine make an appearance this afternoon with warm conditions, but dropping humidity. Cooler overnight and sunshine lasts through the middle of next week. Friday and Saturday has us in the upper 70s in the afternoon and the middle 50s in the morning. A brief warm-up comes Sunday out ahead of our next cold front. Much cooler air follows. Mid week, next week features mid 60s for highs and lower 40s for lows.