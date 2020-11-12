Fall finally returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although rain ended early, clouds were slow to erode. Clearing continued through the afternoon as a cold front ushers in drier air. You’ll notice the change as skies clear and temperatures drop into the 50s tonight. Tomorrow abundant sunshine and not as humid as highs top upper 70s around 80. With high pressure building across the region, these nice conditions extend through the weekend.
We’ve got a long cool dry stretch ahead. A second cold front comes through late Sunday with a reinforcing shot of dry but even cooler air. Highs drop from the 70s into the 60s and lows into the 40s. A really nice treat of fine fall weather with tons of sunshine.
In the tropics, Eta made a second landfall along the west coast early Thursday and raced across the state. Eta continues tracking along the east coast gradually pushing away through tomorrow.
Still watching Invest 98-L in the Caribbean which has a high probability of tropical development the next 5 days.
