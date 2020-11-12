Effingham Co. investigators looking for clues in 13-year-old’s death

By WTOC Staff | November 11, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 10:43 AM

EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help as they investigate the events surrounding a 13-year-old’s death.

Detectives were dispatched to the 1000 block of Green Morgan School Road on Halloween in response to a call for a shooting. They say they found Nickolas Arnsdorff unresponsive at his home.

Anyone with information about this shooting death is asked to call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449

