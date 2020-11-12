Dougherty Co. police identify truck connected to armed robberies, suspect still at large

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department has connected a gray truck to the two robberies that took place on Newton Road and Sylvester Highway back on Oct. 11 and 12.
The truck is a 2009 to 2012 gray Dodge Ram 1500 Classic. It has minor damage on the left part of the rear bumper of the truck.
And while the truck has been identified by police, the suspect still has not.
Police ask that anyone with any information about the suspect’s identity or who may have any information on the two robberies, call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.