Dougherty Co. inmate back in custody after attempted escape

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County Jail inmate is back in custody after attempting to escape, according to officials from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Cohen Scott Matthews escaped from custody while at a dental appointment.
Additional sheriff’s deputies and Albany police set out to look for Matthews. Law enforcement said he was found within minutes.
He traveled approximately 150 yards from the dentist’s office, before being taken back in to custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
Matthews is back in the Dougherty County Jail and he will be charged with escape.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.