Civic groups combine for Thanksgiving feast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The class of 1995 of Monroe High is joining other groups to feed students who were going without over the weekend due to economic tragedy.
These students were the children Dougherty County Schools would send a backpack home on the weekends, but due to the pandemic that program stopped.
Since September several classes of Monroe High have continued to feed these children and their families.
The group also decided to feed the community, and have been joined by classes from all four high schools in Albany.
The “We Are One” Thanksgiving Feast will happen on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
