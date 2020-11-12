City holds open house on Remington Ave. Streetscape Project

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville held an open house for a major project Thursday night.
The Remington Avenue Streetscape Plan has been in the works since June 2019.
Public Outreach Manager Sherri Nix said they’ve had a series of public activities planned for the community to give their input throughout the process.
These included open houses, discovery walks, and workshops for the public.
“It was so well received from the community. In fact, almost every person had almost exactly the same concerns, the same preferences, and that kind of thing," explained Nix.
These community input events were meant to see how people would like to see Remington Avenue enhanced for pedestrians, motorists, and bicyclists.
Thursday’s open house was no different, as people could get a visual of what they may see change in just a couple of years.
“There were boards so they can actually look and see what the engineering design would look like," said Nix.
City staff and engineering consultants were also able to give updates on the project and answer any questions.
Some of the changes the community would like to see include protecting the residential character, reducing traffic speed, safe crossing for pedestrians and better safety for cyclists and motorists.
Nix said the city has made it a point to get more public input with projects like this.
“Citizens travel the roadways and you know, they live in the neighborhoods and that kind of thing for the different projects, so their information is extremely valuable to us," said Nix.
The area includes Remington Avenue from East Pinetree Boulevard to Kern Street then to Smith Avenue.
There will be additions open houses like this as construction progresses.
Construction will begin in 2021 and is projected to take about 12 to 18 months.
