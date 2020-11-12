Bainbridge Public Safety looking for man in reference to shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) is hoping you can help investigators find a man wanted in reference to a shooting.
According to BPS, Ira Lee Florence III is wanted in reference to a shooting that happened in Bainbridge on Nov. 1.
Anyway who may know where Florence is or believes they have seen him is asked to contact Investigator Mary Price with BPS at (229) 248-2038 or through email at MaryP@bainbridgecity.com.
BPS says you can also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website.
