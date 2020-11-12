Albany police: Teen wanted for terroristic threats

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping you can help officers locate a teen wanted on terroristic threats and acts charges, according to a press release from the department.
APD said Riley Faulk, 17, is wanted after officers claim he threatened to shoot his neighbors.
Faulk is described as being 5′11″ and weighing about 175 pounds.
Police said his last known address was in the 400 block of Vick Street.
Anybody with any information on his whereabouts or believes they may have seen him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
