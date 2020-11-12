Albany police: Teen wanted for terroristic threats

Albany police: Teen wanted for terroristic threats
Riley Faulk (Source: Albany Police Department)
By Krista Monk | November 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 7:02 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping you can help officers locate a teen wanted on terroristic threats and acts charges, according to a press release from the department.

APD said Riley Faulk, 17, is wanted after officers claim he threatened to shoot his neighbors.

Faulk is described as being 5′11″ and weighing about 175 pounds.

Police said his last known address was in the 400 block of Vick Street.

Anybody with any information on his whereabouts or believes they may have seen him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

The Albany Police Department would like the community’s assistance with locating Riley Faulk. ...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.