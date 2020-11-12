Albany man sentenced after distributing meth out of home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was sentenced in federal court after disturbing methamphetamine out of his home, according to Charlie Peeler, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
On Tuesday, Derry Marquez Brooks, 42, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner to 20 years in prison, along with five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine.
A release from Peeler’s office said on December 13, 2018, a cooperating source placed a recorded phone call to Brooks to order two ounces of methamphetamine.
Police said the source met with Brook’s at his home to get the order. While there, the source said they saw numerous firearms and Brooks also quoted a price for the sale of a rifle.
The source later returned to buy a semi-automatic rifle from Brooks, according to a release.
Brooks was previously convicted in the Dougherty County Superior Court for aggravated assault and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
“Selling drugs and illegal firearms is a dangerous business that breeds crime and violence in our communities. We will not tolerate it. We are working closely with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to crack down on this illicit activity across the Middle District of Georgia,” said Peeler. “I want to thank the many cooperating agencies involved in bringing Brooks to justice and working to make our communities safer.”
