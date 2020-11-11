VSU shares results from ‘Giving Day’ campaign

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) is excited to announce the results of their “What A Difference A Day Makes” fundraising campaign.
Funds raised in this campaign provide many benefits for the university.
“I was thrilled, I was very excited for the outcome of it. It’s never shocking when our Blazer community comes together. They are very good at that,” said Cassidy Wicker, the Development Officer.
Initially, every year VSU would participate in Giving Tuesday. Since it’s a national day where they were competing with too many different organizations the university decided this year to have their own giving day.
The campaign lasted for 24 hours on November 5.
Their goal was $50,000 and that was met around noon. They were able to raise more than $100,000. There were 315 donors.
“I know a lot of my teammates have difficult home lives if they even have homes back where they are from. So the scholarships, money that we raise gives them the opportunity to get out of the zone that they’ve been in and be able to make something of themselves,” said Brian Saunds, student and football player.
He tells us he’s seen firsthand the benefits of annual giving.
The donations from the campaign are used for student scholarship, Blazer athletics, research, and other programs.
From the money raised this year, a little more than $43,000 will go to scholarships.
With more scholarships available, the university is able to provide as much help to students so they can get them across that graduation stage.
“We continually have students that come into the office who are just so grateful for the many opportunities that they are given because of scholarships, and because they were like ‘I would’ve never been able to afford it if it wasn’t for the generosity of the alumni office and annual giving,’” said Savannah Dozier.
She tells us she’s worked in the alumni office for about three years and has seen lots of opportunities Giving Day has provided students.
VSU has already awarded more than $800,000 in scholarships this fall... and will continue to award through the year.
VSU plans to continue having a separate day for giving.
They say they’re grateful for all the donations this year.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.