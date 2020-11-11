Voices of COVID-19, Episode 10: Wrapping up the Celebrate South Ga. Tour

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB is bringing you a new podcast called “Voices of COVID-19."
The dynamic duo is back at it again!
Anchor Damon Arnold joins Host Krista Monk once more to discuss how WALB’s Celebrate South Georgia Tour went. They also discussed their favorite things about some of the cities they visited and the future of the podcast. The show started as a partner to the Celebrate South Georgia Tour, but what will happen to the podcast now that the tour is over?
Listen to the tenth episode below:
The podcast is also available to listen to on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.
