Veterans honored for their service with ceremony in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, communities across Southwest Georgia honored our veterans.
The Bainbridge community came together at Willis Park to thank and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Veterans, those still serving, families and friends come together across the nation yearly for Veteran’s Day ceremonies.
“When people walk by and say ‘thank you for your service,’ we’re proud to be a part of that service. We’re able to tell people you’re free because we sacrificed just for you," said Former Sergeant and Chaplain at the American Legion Post in Bainbridge, James Burke.
He said he attends this ceremony every year.
And while he’s now a veteran, he sees it fit to continue serving in his nation and community.
“We are part of our community, and we want to stand out and be useful to those that need us for help in our community," explained Burke.
Keynote speaker and veteran Don Robinson said he was approached to speak about the service and sacrifice while in the military, and now at home, in Bainbridge.
“It was our decision to support the military in a way that would ensure our long-term freedoms for our family and for Americans we’ve never even met," said Robinson.
While many people don’t understand what’s endured in the military, Robinson said a ceremony like this is a reminder that there are people in the community who can be counted on, even in times of nationwide challenges.
It’s becoming more apparent the nation appreciates what they have and still do, as they hear the words “thank you for your service” more and more.
“When veterans were coming back from the Vietnam War, very rarely were they offered that ‘thank you.’ We now realize the sacrifices our soldiers and sailors do provide for us," said Robinson.
And it is their honor to serve.
“For God and country we live, for God and country we die," said Burke.
The Bainbridge High School ROTC and Band also participated in the ceremony.
