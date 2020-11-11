USG: University enrollment increases to record high

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University System of Georgia (USG) enrollment has reached an all-time high of 341,485 students, according to USG’s Fall 2020 Semester Enrollment Report.
The record enrollment represents a 2.4 percent, or 7,978 students, increase over fall 2019.
USG officials said this has extended USG’s growth trend to seven consecutive years.
“USG institutions have pursued a mission of teaching, research, and service while prioritizing health and safety and providing a safe on-campus learning experience for students,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “The result is record enrollment and more students earning degrees than ever before. As we rise above the pandemic’s challenges, USG remains committed to helping Georgia succeed by being more affordable, more efficient, and most of all, preparing more students for life and work with a college degree.”
Enrollment increased at 16 of USG’s 26 institutions.
Growth in headcount varied across the four categories of institutions within the system:
- 2.8 percent in research universities
- 6.2 percent in comprehensive universities
- 2.3 percent in state universities
State college enrollment declined by 7 percent, which USG said is consistent with a national trend.
Dual enrollment increased by 1,151 students, or 9.1 percent, from 12,597 in fall 2019 to 13,748 in fall 2020. Most of this growth occurred at research universities and comprehensive universities, according to USG.
Among the demographic categories, the largest systemwide enrollment growth happened among Hispanic and Asian students, both at 7.2 percent, while African-American enrollment increased by 3.9 percent.
You can read the full enrollment report here.
