USG: University enrollment increases to record high

“USG institutions have pursued a mission of teaching, research, and service while prioritizing health and safety and providing a safe on-campus learning experience for students,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “The result is record enrollment and more students earning degrees than ever before. As we rise above the pandemic’s challenges, USG remains committed to helping Georgia succeed by being more affordable, more efficient, and most of all, preparing more students for life and work with a college degree.”