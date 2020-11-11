Students celebrate rad-tech week at Southern Regional Technical College

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks Radiologic Technical Week at Southern Regional Technical College.
Students in this program learn how to use radiology equipment to help hospital patients and doctors.
This week, the students engage in multiple activities to celebrate all of their hard work.
The week also marks the founding of radiology and the x-ray.
Two students said this week of acknowledgment is very important for them.
“We are like the eyes of medicine. So I think it’s really important that people can just take into acknowledgment who we are, so it’s nice that we have a week dedicated for us,” said Jody Nguyen.
“A lot of people think we might be nurses, but we come in and get the images so we can send them off to the doctor and they can see what the underlying problem is," said Amiee Herring.
The competitive program allows for a very hands-on experience.
Both students said even though the program can be difficult, it’s also very rewarding.
