Player of the Week: Noah Jones of the Cairo Syrupmakers

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Every week we will get the chance to highlight a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.
After another week of high school football.. one player stood out from the rest.
The week 10 Player of the Week features Noah Jones of the Cairo Syrupmakers.
Jones' precision was crucial Friday night against Thomas County Central.
The punter averaged over 50 yards a punt on the night.
He nailed four punts inside the 10-yard line and two inside the five, pinning the Yellow Jackets deep in their own territory.
Jones also drilled a 44-yard field goal in the second quarter.
The highly touted senior worked the field Friday night to help set up the Makers for a 25-13 victory over the Jackets.
“It was a pretty cool game we were definitely weren’t too close or too far away where I would blast one through the endzone. So sometimes it kind of just plays to your favor like that. So it just ended up that the field position ended up being how it was supposed to be. And especially when the returner can’t see it because it’s dark and it goes so high that he fumbles it twice. So that definitely helped out our offense when they start a little slow sometimes," said Jones.
The Makers continue region play this Friday against the Dougherty Trojans.
